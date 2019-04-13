‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’: First Trailer Released

Star Wars fans are already getting their fair share of trailers this weekend, as Star Wars Celebration Chicago already brought the first official info for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Thankfully, the fun is definitely continuing, with the first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. EA has released a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated video game, as part of the title’s panel on Saturday’s Celebration festivities. You can check it out above!

Jedi: Fallen Order will bring to life a previously-unseen corner of the Star Wars canon, in the form of a third-person, single-player action-adventure game. The game is expected to take place shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, as the story follows a young Padawan who survives the deadly Order 66.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jedi: Fallen Order is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, and will be distributed by EA. The game was first announced on 2016’s Star Wars Day, but did not receive any updates for over two years. Now, fans can

“I have been playing Star Wars games my whole life, now I get to make a Star Wars game.” God of War III‘s Stig Asmussen, who will be directing the project, recently told fans. “On top of that, I get to do it at Respawn, a studio comprised of the most talented collection of game makers, creators, visionaries, and (most importantly) advocates for the player, that I have had the good fortune to work with. And we, like you all, have no shortage of Star Wars passion. The entire company erupted in cheers when it was announced that this would be our next endeavor.”

“But it’s not all fun and games — we promise to pay respect to the Star Wars legacy at all times, a fact that will be constantly reinforced and honored as a central game design tenet.” Asmussen continued. “Fans should expect the exemplary level of quality first established at Respawn with Titanfall, a game that epitomizes our studio’s dedication to slick, larger-than-life action and fun, groundbreaking mechanics. Moving forward, we couldn’t ask for a better universe in which to continue this journey, and although I would love to share all of the exciting places we are going…”

What do you think of the first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!