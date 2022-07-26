Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Indefinitely Delayed

A new report from reputable journalist Jason Schreier claims that the remake of BioWare's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is experiencing major development troubles, resulting in the game being put on "pause". The remake was announced last September at a PlayStation event after months of rumors. At the time, it was confirmed to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC, with speculation that it would come to platforms like Xbox sometime after its initial launch. Since its announcement, developer Aspyr Media has been quiet on the project, leaving many to wonder when we'd get our next look or update on the highly anticipated remake.

Well, sadly it seems that it could be a while, if ever. According to a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been put on "pause" after two of the game's directors were fired. Design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor were both fired this month after Aspyr presented a demo of the game to Sony and Lucasfilm on June 30th. Staff reportedly felt excited by the demo they had created, leaving them shocked by the news that the project was indefinitely delayed. Sources told Bloomberg that Aspyr spent a "disproportionate" amount of time and money on the project and that it would be unsustainable to keep going at this pace. The developer has reportedly been working on the game for three years and estimated that it would be done by the end of 2022, but some stated that 2025 is a more realistic timeline. As of right now, the game is not canceled. Some even believe that the game could move to Saber Interactive which has been doing outsourcing work on the project.

If the game does release, it's heavily expected that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will make significant changes to the gameplay while largely leaving the story as is. Only time will tell whether or not we get to see the remake, but it is one of the most highly anticipated games on the horizon. It would be a major disappointment to fans if the game got canceled altogether.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still officially expected to release on PlayStation 5 and PC.