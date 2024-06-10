Ubisoft Reveals Best Look Yet at Star Wars Outlaws

During today's Ubisoft Forward event, the publisher provided an expanded look at Star Wars Outlaws. The first open-world Star Wars game is set to arrive later this year, and will put players in the role of franchise newcomer Kay Vess. The deep dive into the game gave viewers more information about Kay, including new details about her backstory and a look at her first meeting with Nix, her Merqaal companion. The new footage also offered a glimpse at several familiar faces from the franchise, including Jabba the Hutt, Lando Calrissian, and Lady Qi'ra.

A new overview trailer from today's Ubisoft Forward event can be found below.

The Art of the Double Cross

Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, at the height of the Galactic Civil War. The decisions the player makes in the game will have a huge impact on Kay's journey. If Kay crosses the Empire, she'll find herself on the run from Stormtroopers, AT-STs, and more. Of course, she'll also have to deal with a lot of the criminal elements of the galaxy, including the forces of Jabba the Hutt, Crimson Dawn, and more. At one point in today's footage, we got to see ship combat, as Kay must weigh the consequences of taking on a contract to receive credits, and the impact it could have on her reputation. For example, choosing to protect a Pyke freighter can help improve her reputation with the Pyke Syndicate.

Building her reputation with the various criminal organizations will be key to her survival in this world. During another part of today's footage, Kay is forced to choose between double crossing the Hutts to improve her standing with Crimson Dawn, or finishing a job and continuing to build her relationship with the Hutt Cartel.

A New Way to Explore the Star Wars Universe

Kay's journey will take her to various locations around the Star Wars universe, including Akiva, Tatooine, Kijimi, and Toshara. She'll be able to fully explore these worlds on her S-57 Cardinal Speeder, and Ubisoft has previously noted that these planets will be quite large! As she explores the galaxy, Kay will look for new specialists to recruit, and they'll come from all different species. At one point during today's showcase, Ubisoft revealed that you'll even be able to recruit Jawas for their expertise!

From everything Ubisoft has shown so far, Star Wars Outlaws definitely looks ambitious, but we'll have to wait until August 30th to see if the game lives up to its promise.

Do you plan on checking out Star Wars Outlaws? Do you think the game looks promising so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!