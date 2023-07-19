More Star Wars Outlaws Details Confirmed for Later This Month

Star Wars Outlaws is getting new details later this month. The Star Wars universe is one of the most vast and rich fictional universes out there. There have been countless books, video games, shows, and movies that have continued to mine this absurdly deep well of stories since 1977 and there are seemingly zero signs that will ever end, even if Disney opts to slow down the production on some movies. Over the last decade, EA and Disney produced a handful of Star Wars games which were largely met with positive reviews, even if they had some rough starts. Now, Disney is allowing Ubisoft to take a crack at the Star Wars universe and we got our first look at this game just last month.

Star Wars Outlaws aims to be the first truly open-world Star Wars game and it’s coming next year. Fans are eagerly anticipating this game and we’ve already had a pretty good taste of what to expect, but we’re about to learn a lot more about it later this month. Ubisoft has confirmed a San Diego Comic-Con panel for Star Wars Outlaws is coming later this month. The panel will be held on July 22nd at 5:15 PM and reveal a lot of new behind the scenes details on the game. There will also be photo opportunities and poster giveaways at the game’s booth in Hall A at Booth #135 Wednesday – Sunday during Comic-Con.You can read the description for the panel below.

“Join developers for “Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming The Galaxy’s Most Wanted,” a special live panel taking place on Saturday, July 22 from 5:15PM-6:15PM in Room 6BCF. Attendees will also receive a limited-edition Star Wars Outlaws poster.

“Brought to you by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games and moderated by Chastity Vicencio (Ubisoft News), panelists Julian Gerighty (Creative Director, Ubisoft), Matt Martin (Sr. Creative Executive, Franchise Story and Content at Lucasfilm), and Navid Khavari (Narrative Director, Ubisoft) will share more about the galaxy of opportunity that awaits you in Star Wars Outlaws.”

Star Wars Outlaws will release in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.