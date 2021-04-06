Xbox Game Pass Adding GTA V and 7 More Games Soon

✖

Grand Theft Auto V is coming back to Xbox Game Pass according to Microsoft’s latest list of games to be added to the subscription in April. It’s been around in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue before but was removed in April 2020 just as most third-party games are cycled out of Xbox Game Pass from time to time. It’ll be back on April 8th, and throughout the rest of the month, we’ll see seven more games added to the collection.

Xbox’s latest list of games was headlined by the Grand Theft Auto game that just won’t seem to quit, but Grand Theft Auto V wasn’t the only big name on the list by any means. The other games planned for Xbox Game Pass for the month of April are Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure, NHL 21, Rain on Your Parade, Pathway, and MLB The Show 21.

Games are coming. this is us telling you about them https://t.co/Y9j4eT5RXS pic.twitter.com/Cl78CBvdvb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 6, 2021

You can find the dates for when those games will be added below as well as info on what platforms you’ll be able to play them on when they’re added to Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth noting that the version of Grand Theft Auto V that’s being added soon this month is only for consoles and the Cloud, not PC.

Xbox Game Pass Games for April 2021

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 8

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8

NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 15

Pathway (PC) ID@Xbox – April 15

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20

Aside from Grand Theft Auto V, the second most noteworthy game in the lineup is MLB The Show 21 considering how it’s a new game that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass the day it releases. Even more interesting than that is the fact that this is the first time the MLB The Show series – games published by Sony Interactive Entertainment – will come to other platforms including the Xbox family of consoles. This means that we’ll see a game published by Sony coming to Xbox Game Pass, a fact which has delighted Xbox users but has not been received quite as well by some of the more outspoken PlayStation fans.