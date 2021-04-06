The Walking Dead: Survivors Gets a Release Date

✖

The Walking Dead: Survivors got its full reveal last month, and this week, a release date has now been set for the new mobile game by developer Elex Technology and Skybound Entertainment. The game set within the universe of The Walking Dead will release on April 12th for Android and iOS devices. A ton of players have already pre-registered for the game ahead of its arrival, and for those active on different forms of social media, you can earn extra rewards in the game during the time leading up to its release.

The release date for the new mobile game was announced on Tuesday on social media with a preview of some of the rewards players can earn before the game is widely available. By inviting others through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and interacting with videos on YouTube, you’ll earn a couple of rewards to get you started.

“Do you have what it takes to not only survive but to thrive in a world swarming with Walkers?” a preview of the game from the Google Play Store read. “Experience the world of The Walking Dead by crossing paths with iconic comic book characters like Rick, Michonne, Negan, Ezekiel, and Glenn. Battle hordes of Walkers and fight the living. Visit fan favorite locations as you explore the vast universe that is The Walking Dead.”

In addition to those characters, others like Beta, Maggie, and Hershel will all be in The Walking Dead: Survivors as well. characters focus on different specialties like combat or development to bolster the settlements players create while defending themselves against walkers and other threats. That survival is guaranteed through creating towns and assigning the survivors to different tasks they’re best suited for while constructing defenses to fend off the assaults from beyond your settlement’s walls.

Players will have to venture out of those settlements occasionally to expand their territory and gain more resources. You’re also able to join up with other players to form clans while you face off against walkers and Negan who serves as another antagonist in the game.

The Walking Dead: Survivors will release for Android and iOS devices on April 12th.