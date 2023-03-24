Respawn's Star Wars FPS Game Will be Inspired by Dark Forces

Earlier this year, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm announced that Respawn Entertainment is working on a first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe. Little information has been revealed since, but it seems that the developer will be drawing from some of the most beloved Star Wars games of all-time. Job listings for the game have been discovered on LinkedIn, which mention that the FPS will be inspired by Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. That would seem to bode quite well for the game, and would make a lot of Star Wars fans happy!

"In collaboration with Lucasfilm, the Star Wars FPS Team is developing a new AAA FPS in the Star Wars galaxy. Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, our story-driven single player game is being developed from the ground up leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5. We're combining this inspiration and technology with Respawn's pedigree for making best-in-class shooters to deliver a brand new experience our players will love," the job listings read.

Dark Forces released on PC back in 1995, and was both a critical and commercial success. The game introduced players to main character Kyle Katarn, as well as other new elements of the Star Wars universe, such as the Dark Troopers. The game's popularity resulted in multiple sequels, and Dark Forces is often considered one of the best Star Wars games ever made. It remains to be seen whether Respawn will be able to reach similar heights, but hopefully the new game will build on the best elements of the Jedi Knight franchise.

Of course, Respawn already has a strong track record when it comes to Star Wars! The developer is responsible for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and is currently developing a sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That game is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28th.

