Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus

The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.

The Star Wars Roleplaying Game was originally published by Fantasy Flight Games in 2012. Instead of releasing a single game with traditional expansions, Fantasy Flight opted for a series of cross-compatible games focused on different eras and themes. Edge of the Empire, for instance, focused on the Outer Rim and characters you might find there, while Force and Destiny had rules for playing as the last Jedi Knights or Force-sensitive players. The game also used specialty dice instead of a standard array of dice, with different dice representing different circumstances that focused on the check.

Although it seemed that the Star Wars Roleplaying Game was a relatively popular one (it was even featured in a season of WWE's Rollout that had Freddie Prinze Jr. as the GM), Fantasy Flight unexpectedly ended support for the game in 2019 after the release of Rise of the Separatists and Collapse of the Republic. Shortly thereafter, Fantasy Flight's Star Wars games were sent off to other Asmodee-owned studios. The X-Wing Miniatures Game and Star Wars: Legion games were sent to Atomic Mass Games, while Fantasy Flight's RPG lines were given to the new Edge Studio. In late 2021, Edge Studio announced that they would reprint existing Star Wars RPG books, but it remains unclear whether Edge Studios is developing any new material for the game.

