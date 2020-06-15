Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Includes Hera From Star Wars Rebels Cameo

✖

Today, Electronic Arts unveiled its next Star Wars video game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The space combat game's first trailer pits pilots from the New Republic against TIE Fighter aces from the fallen Galactic Empire in the days following the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. The trailer also features an appearance by a talented pilot from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Hera Syndulla piloted the Ghost during the era of the Rebel Alliance. Fans can spot the Twi'lek standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other members of the New Republic during what appears to be a strategy meeting in one shot from the trailer. You can see the screenshot below.

Hera was one of the Spectres' leaders, the rebel cell that operated out of the Ghost. When the Spectres joined up with the broader Rebel Alliance, Hera became on the commanding officers of the elite Phoenix Squadron. Hera was romantically involved with fellow rebel Kanan Jarrus, one of the few Jedi to survive Order 66. Kanan sacrificed his life during a mission to rescue Hera from Imperial imprisonment on the planet Lothal. Hera later gave birth to her and Kanan's son, Jacen.

It's unclear if Hera will play a significant role in Squadrons or if this is a minor cameo, similar to the Ghost's appearances in the Star Wars movies Rogue One and The Rise of Skywalker. With Squadrons taking place during the turning point era that is the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, the game is open to many possible cameo appearances from characters from both Star Wars cinema and Star Wars television.

Motive Studios is developing Star Wars: Squadrons for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game includes solo story missions and five-versus-five multiplayer combat with crossplay between platforms. The game also has VR support. EA will reveal more details during Thursday's EA Play event, but you can take a look at the first screenshots from the game now.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," said Ian Frazier, creative director of Motive Studios in a statement. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week."

Star Wars: Squadrons goes on sale on October 2nd. Star Wars Rebels is now streaming on Disney+.

