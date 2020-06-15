Star Wars: Squadrons Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Price, Platforms, Bonuses and More

(Photo: EA)

EA pulled back the curtain a bit on their upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons game, revealing a release date, platform list, price, details on microtransactions, and more. You can find these details below along with links where the game can be pre-ordered.

As the title of the game suggests, Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person dogfighting game, and we've learned that it will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi. It will feature both a single player campaign and multiplayer as well as full compatibility with VR headsets for both the PS4 and the PC - which is awesome. What's more, there won't be any microtransactions - all upgrades will be earned through gameplay only. You can check out a trailer for the game here and screenshots here. Stay tuned for a full gameplay at EA Play Live event on June 18th at 4pm PT (7pm ET).

Release Date, Price, and Platforms: Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (crossplay enabled) for $39.99 beginning on October 2nd (details on upcoming PS5 releases can be found here. Xbox Series X details can be found here).

Pre-Orders: At the time of writing, pre-orders are live via the retailers below. Additional retailer links will be added as they become available.

Pre-Order Bonuses: Pre-order bonuses include the following cosmetic items - New Republic Recruit Flight Suit, Imperial Ace Flight Suit, New Republic Recruit Starfighter Skins, Imperial Ace Starfighter Skins, New Republic Recruit Decal, and Imperial Ace Decal.

EA's official description for Star Wars: Squadrons reads:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

