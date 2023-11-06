BlizzCon Leaves Fans Wishing for StarCraft 3

Where is StarCraft 3? That's the question that many Blizzard fans have had in the wake of BlizzCon 2023 taking place this weekend. During its opening ceremony of BlizzCon, Blizzard announced a variety of new expansions and updates tied to Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft. Sadly, StarCraft was a franchise that Blizzard didn't mention much at all, which has left fans feeling hopeless when it comes to the potential for StarCraft 3.

Following the opening ceremony of BlizzCon, social media began to fill up with inquiries from fans wondering about what Blizzard is doing with the StarCraft series. All the way back in 2010, Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty released and was later followed by a handful of expansions. In recent years, though, the only thing that Blizzard has opted to do with StarCraft is release a remaster of the original game, dubbed simply StarCraft Remastered, which came about in 2017. Sadly, this trend didn't change during BlizzCon 2023, which resulted in many fans losing hope.

In the wake of this lack of a StarCraft 3 announcement, many fans started messaging Blizzard directly on X, Facebook, and other social media platforms to make it known that they want to see the long-awaited RTS come about. Others noted that with Microsoft now being the owner of Blizzard, perhaps the new leadership in charge will look to greenlight StarCraft 3. After all, during the BlizzCon keynote address, Xbox head Phil Spencer was the only person to mention StarCraft by name. While this might not mean a whole lot for the time being, it does make clear that Spencer and those at Microsoft seem to have StarCraft on their mind when looking at Blizzard as a whole.

Do you think that Blizzard will ever end up releasing StarCraft 3 in the future? And if so, just how far away do you think the latest entry in the popular RTS series might be? Be sure to let me know your own best guess either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.