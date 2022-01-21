New Starcraft Game Potentially Teased by Blizzard Boss

A new game in the Starcraft series has potentially been teased by one of the current boss at Blizzard Entertainment. Over the past week, a number of fans have loudly been voicing which franchises belonging to Activision and Blizzard they would like to see make a comeback in the wake of Microsoft’s acquisition of both publishers. And while it remains to be seen what Microsoft will do with Blizzard’s IP in the future, one notable celebrity may have gotten a tease of some sort in relation to Starcraft.

In a recent message on Twitter, actor Simu Liu, who notably portrays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made it known that he wants to see Starcraft thriving in the future. “Please save Starcraft,” he tweeted out in all-caps alongside a GIF from the series. The message is one that ended up resonating with a number of other Starcraft fans on Twitter, and as such, it got quite a bit of circulation. So much so, in fact, that Mike Ybarra, who is the current head of Blizzard, ended up responding to Liu. Although Ybarra didn’t have anything specific to say on Starcraft moving forward, he did post a sly smiley face, which a number of fans took as a tease relating to a new game in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Qwik/status/1484307589756121088

Obviously, it’s hard to know if this tweet from Ybarra is actually indicative of a new Starcraft game as a whole. However, it doesn’t seem like he would have responded to Liu in this manner unless he knew something about the franchise that everyone else doesn’t. Whether or not such a tease could be in relation to a proper new game in the franchise (perhaps Starcraft 3) likely isn’t something that we’ll know for quite a bit longer. Still, it’s an exciting idea nonetheless.

Just like Simu Liu, would you like to see a new Starcraft game come about in the future? And what are the odds that Microsoft ends up bringing the series back in a big way once it formally acquires Blizzard? Let me know your own ideas either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.