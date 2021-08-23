Official Stardew Valley Cup Announced by Developer With a Prize Pool of Over $40,000

Stardew Valley developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone and Zach "UnsurpassableZ" Hartman have announced the first official Stardew Valley Cup, a tournament of sorts where teams attempt to complete various challenges to earn the most points. This isn't just for fun, however, as it was also revealed that the Stardew Valley Cup will include a prize pool of over $40,000. The last major update for Stardew Valley was the release of 1.5 for PC late last year and 1.5 on console earlier this year with the mobile version of 1.5 still to come, so the announcement of the Stardew Valley Cup is essentially the biggest Stardew Valley news since the reveal of the board game.

As far as details for the official Stardew Valley Cup, the main event is set to kick off on September 4th at 9AM PT/12PM ET. Teams include Sandy's Candies (The Haboo, lilsimsie, brandiganBTW, Fuzzerino) as well as Pierree's Cherries (Cordite89, Waligug, Mr Penguinpanda, Lichatton) and Pam's Yams (PianoAddict, AlbinoLiger, SeanieDew, Matthew McCleskey) and Krobus's Crocuses (KingNooblit, Bla_De, SharkyGames, Therm). The challenges that the teams will be tasked with -- of which there are over 100 -- include points based on difficulty, a rundown of which UnsurpassableZ has shared via video. The event will be casted by both ConcernedApe and UnsurpassableZ.

In collaboration with @UnsurpassableZ, I'm pleased to announce the 1st official Stardew Valley Cup! It's a competition of skill, knowledge, and teamwork, with a prize pool of over $40k. See some of Stardew's most dedicated players in their element! Main event is Sept. 4th 9am PST pic.twitter.com/qtDW5e5LvD — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) August 21, 2021

As noted above, the first official Stardew Valley Cup is set to take place on September 4th at 9AM PT/12PM ET. According to the teaser video, the event will be streamed on UnsurpassableZ's Twitch channel. Stardew Valley itself is available on... pretty much everything. If you have a modern video game console or mobile device, chances are good that you have access to Stardew Valley in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

