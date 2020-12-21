Stardew Valley 1.5 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

It's here! The much-anticipated Stardew Valley 1.5 Update has launched for PC, developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has announced. It is the biggest single update to the popular video game to date but is only available on PC until early next year at which point it will launch on consoles. The release for mobile device versions of the title does not yet have a definitive timeline.

The latest update notably brings splitscreen co-op to the video game as well as an entirely new type of farm and advanced game options. According to Barone, there is also a serious chunk of the update devoted to late-game content that we won't spoil here. Sufficed to say, both new players and longtime players should have something to look forward to.

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update is out now on PC! pic.twitter.com/DJ8gUYR614 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 21, 2020

This is Stardew Valley's biggest update yet! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 21, 2020

We've included the spoiler-free version of the patch notes shared for Stardew Valley 1.5 Update, straight from the official blog, below, but you can also check out a full spoiler-y version too:

New people to meet

New goals

Many new items

A new type of quest

A new farm layout

New character events

A new Community Upgrade

Home renovations (after you’ve fully upgraded your house)

Ducks can now swim

You can sit in chairs

You can move your bed

Fish Tanks

A bunch of new furniture items as well as new furniture types like wall sconces

New secrets

9 new music tracks

And so much more… you’ll just have to see, I can’t bear to spoil it

As for whether this will be the last major update for the title, it is currently unclear. "I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6," Barone said earlier this year. "I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley. In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects – solo projects – so I have plenty to do."

As noted above, the 1.5 update is now available on PC. It is expected to release on consoles early next year with mobile devices receiving it at some undefined later point. Stardew Valley itself is available on... pretty much everything. If you have a modern video game console or mobile device, chances are good that you have access to Stardew Valley in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of Stardew Valley 1.5 update so far? Are you excited to check it out now that it is available? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!