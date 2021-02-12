Stardew Valley 1.5 Update Is Now Available on Console

✖

Nearly two months after its release on PC, Stardew Valley's 1.5 update is now available on Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The news was announced by developer ConcernedApe, and should be quite welcome for those playing the game on console. The update is the biggest the game has ever seen, bringing in a number of new additions, most notably splitscreen co-op, a new farm type, new furniture items, nine new music tracks, and much more. The update has been a long time coming for fans, but it definitely seems that the wait just might have been worth it!

The announcement from ConcernedApe can be found embedded below.

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation are out, and should be available on all platforms within the next couple of hours. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2021

ConcernedApe revealed last month that the console update had been submitted for verification, but a firm release date was not offered at the time. However, the developer had been aiming for a late January/early February release window, so it seems that things worked out mostly as planned. Since 1.5 released on PC, ConcernedApe's social media updates have been inundated with console fans requesting information about the release. Now that it's finally here, fans can breathe a sigh of relief and stop jealously eyeing those playing the PC version of the game!

It certainly seems fitting that the update would release this month, as Stardew Valley will celebrate its five-year anniversary on February 26th. The game has been a massive success over the years, selling more than 10 million copies between the PC and console versions. The farming sim was inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, but Stardew Valley has a number of features and options that differentiate the two. The game's 1.5 update should help to further separate them, and it will be interesting to see how all of these new options excite players over the coming days.

Stardew Valley is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

