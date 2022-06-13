Stardew Valley Goes Free For Limited Time on Nintendo Switch Online

✖

The smash-hit indie game Stardew Valley is going free-to-play for some Nintendo Switch users over the course of this week. Nintendo has been holding a number of new "game trials" in recent history for various titles that are available on the Switch. And while these trials don't give you access to the full game, they allow players to more often than not get a better idea of whether or not they'd like to buy a specific title for themselves. Now, Stardew Valley is the latest game that Nintendo is giving to Switch owners in this format.

Starting tomorrow on June 14th and lasting until June 20th, Stardew Valley will be free to download and play for those who are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. In addition, the game itself is getting a substantial discount for those who would like to buy the full version. Until June 27th, Stardew Valley will be marked down by 20% of its normal price. Assuming that you don't already own the game, this might be a good time to snag it for yourself.

Restore your farm to greatness in Stardew Valley, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 6/14, 10 AM PT – 6/20, 11:59 PM PT!



You can also purchase the full version of Stardew Valley for 20% off from 6/14, 10 AM PT – 6/27, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/hK3XQz6yZh pic.twitter.com/4Wg2idN7hL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2022

As mentioned, the caveat with this whole situation is that you must be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to play Stardew Valley in this trial format. Game trials are yet another aspect of Switch Online that Nintendo has given to members as the program has grown. In addition to having these limited trials to play, Switch Online also gives members the ability to play classic NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, or Nintendo 64 games, depending on which tier of the service you might be subscribed to.

If you don't have a Nintendo Switch platform by chance, Stardew Valley is also available to play on virtually every other platform including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.

