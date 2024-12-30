Stardew Valley Developer Reveals How the Game Has Sold Across Various Platforms

Stardew Valley has been nothing short of a huge success since releasing in 2016. The farming RPG has captivated audiences on multiple platforms, including PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has now revealed specific sales data for the game, including total units sold. The game has officially sold 41 million units across all of its various platforms. The majority of those players have been on PC, with 26 million sold. That does help to explain why updates on PC tend to get priority over other platforms, as the majority of Stardew Valley‘s player base can be found there.

While PC is firmly in first place when it comes to Stardew Valley, Nintendo Switch is in second, with 7.9 million units sold. That means the Switch version has outsold the versions on PlayStation and Xbox combined. That’s not entirely surprising; over the last few years, a lot of indie developers have talked about how their games have been selling better on Switch compared to Xbox and PlayStation. Switch also has an audience that seems to enjoy the “cozy” genre, thanks to titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unfortunately, Barone did not offer a specific breakdown for PlayStation and Xbox, so it’s hard to say exactly how these two versions compare to one another. It should also be noted that Stardew Valley has been a part of Xbox Game Pass for quite some time now, not just through Ultimate, but also through the Core tier. Basically, anyone that has an online subscription on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S can play the game for “free,” so it makes sense that sales for Stardew Valley on Xbox might be a bit lower than other platforms. Unfortunately, Xbox doesn’t offer any kind of gameplay numbers for its Game Pass titles, so it’s impossible to say how many people are taking advantage of this option.

Regardless of the reasoning, it’s pretty impressive how well Stardew Valley has sold across the board! 41 million is an incredible number, making it one of the best-selling games of all-time. Part of the reason for that is the fact that Barone has supported the game with a steady stream of major updates. Following the release of update 1.6, Barone has said that his attention will be shifting towards his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, but we’ve seen the developer continue to release new updates for bug fixes and other issues.

As the years go by, it will be interesting to see how Stardew Valley continues to sell. It’s possible the game might have hit its peak, but we could also see more people giving Stardew Valley a chance, and helping it further climb the list of best-selling video games. It still has a long way to go to catch up to Minecraft‘s 300 million units sold, but it could still overtake many other games on the list!

