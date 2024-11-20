Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons Announced

Stardew Valley has been a massive success story over the years, and there are many factors that have played into the game’s popularity. One element that remains hugely popular is the soundtrack, and fans will soon get a chance to celebrate the music with Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons. Symphony of Seasons is an upcoming concert tour, which will kick off on August 30th, 2025. The tour will begin in Seattle, Washington, which happens to be the hometown of Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone. The tour will conclude in Honolulu, Hawaii in March 2026, and the months in between will see stops in 18 countries spanning Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

For those that missed out on this year’s Festival of Seasons tour, Symphony of Seasons should offer the perfect opportunity. Since tickets for the previous Stardew Valley concert tour sold out quickly, fans interested in Symphony of Seasons should not hesitate when presales become available. Tickets for the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons tour will go on presale on November 25th at 9 a.m. local time. This will be true for “most” stops on the tour, though it’s unclear which ones will be left out. To purchase presale tickets, fans will have to get an access code, which they can obtain by signing up for a newsletter at the Stardew Valley concert website right here. In a press release, Eric Barone shared his excitement for the new tour.

“It was a special experience to hear the music of Stardew Valley performed live in concert for the first tour, surrounded by fans of Stardew Valley. But now, with the upcoming Symphony of Seasons, we’ll hear the music in a bigger and grander way, with a larger orchestra and additional songs from the game. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Barone.

Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons

As Barone alludes, music during the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert will be performed by a 35-piece orchestra. Above the orchestra, there will be a screen showcasing Stardew Valley gameplay, featuring several iconic locations from the game, and scenery showing the changing seasons. Barone is closely involved with the tour, and has curated the music that will be heard throughout, so fans can expect to hear some of the game’s most memorable tracks.

Since 2016, Stardew Valley has inspired a plethora of merchandise, including apparel, pins, and even cookbooks. During the Symphony of Seasons tour, there will be exclusive merchandise sold. Unfortunately, there have been no details about what will be offered, but we should have more details as the tour’s start date gets closer. Stardew Valley fans will be happy to know that attendees are also being encouraged to dress in cosplay for the event.

