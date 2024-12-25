Stardew Valley Creator Addresses Crash Issues on Xbox

Recently, multiple issues have been plaguing the Xbox version of Stardew Valley. Players have encountered several problems following the latest Xbox patch, and Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is well aware of the problem. In a post on X/Twitter, Barone told fans that an emergency patch is currently in the works for the Xbox version, and it will be released “ASAP.” The most recent update came from Barone on December 24th, and nothing has been heard just yet, so we’ll have to see how long it takes for a resolution.

Thankfully, it seems Stardew Valley fans have been pretty understanding about the situation, especially with it being the holidays. In fact, many fans have encouraged Barone to take a little time to rest and spend time with his loved ones! It’s pretty rare that gamers do that sort of thing, and it says a lot about the game and its community. A lot of Stardew Valley fans really appreciate all the work that Barone puts in, and they don’t seem to take the creator for granted. There’s something genuinely wholesome about seeing so many fans telling Barone to enjoy the holidays and not stress about getting a new patch out.

willy’s shop is one part of stardew valley causing issues on xbox

As far as the Xbox issues are concerned, Barone has not specifically mentioned which elements aren’t working right now. However, Stardew Valley fans seem to have nailed down some of the problems that are occurring. Players have mentioned issues with dehydrators, kegs, preserve jars, raccoons, Willy’s Shop, honey, fish smokers, and more. Apparently, players that encounter these issues are seeing the game crash altogether. As of this writing, it’s impossible to say how widespread these issues might be, but it seems like all of these have been common problems for those playing on Xbox.

Presumably, Xbox users can expect a Stardew Valley fix soon. Barone tends to be very much on top of bug fixes and patches, and he’s an open book when it comes to speaking with the community. That’s one of the reasons the developer has earned such a large (and understanding) fan base; over nearly 9 years, players have learned that Barone isn’t going to let issues last for too long, and he’s going to address the community to let them know what’s getting fixed, and how long it might take to get resolved.

With 2025 around the corner, it will be interesting to see what Barone has in store for his fans. In addition to working on Stardew Valley, Barone has been developing a brand-new game called Haunted Chocolatier. Development on the new game was taking a backseat to Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update, but it seems Barone has been making some progress recently. At this time, Haunted Chocolatier does not have a release window, so there’s no way of knowing if we might see it in 2025.

