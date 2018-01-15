Stardew Valley Creator Is Finished With New Content, Focusing Fully on Multiplayer now

Stardew Valley players hoping to farm with their friends soon will be excited to hear that the game’s creator has redirected his attention entirely towards the game’s multiplayer component.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, recently shared a screenshot of Stardew Valley that showed his character standing alongside three others. His tweet explained that what you’re looking at is a four-player LAN party, and although it still needs some work, his comments about the multiplayer’s progress were promising.

4-player Stardew Valley LAN party at my house… it’s really fun. It still needs some work, but the underlying network code is solid. Being in the same room and yelling at each other about what to do next, or if anyone has any stone, is great fun. Can’t wait to share this pic.twitter.com/Sjxyd712BK — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 15, 2018

A tweet that came within the same hour as the multiplayer screenshot elaborated on the multiplayer work that was going on. Barone said that he’s wrapped up everything that needs to be done with the new content that was planned for the game and is now ready to fully focus on getting multiplayer up and running.

Also, I’m finished with the new content and have shifted all my attention to getting multiplayer ready! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 15, 2018

The “new content” that Barone spoke of was teased back in November and again in December with a tweet that said there would be something included in the multiplayer update for the game’s single-player mode as well. Details of that update are still scarce, but it’s got boats, fishing, and probably much more to look forward to.

As far as the multiplayer component goes, another developer blog update from December said that it was going smoothly with features like marriage being worked on.

“So, multiplayer is coming along nicely! Tom is working on implementing marriage between players, and recently finished up working on festivals. Now you’ll have someone to dance with at the Flower Dance, even if you’ve yet to win over any of the residents of Pelican Town.”

Stardew Valley is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS Vita.