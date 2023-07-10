Stardew Valley Players Discovers Secret Feature After 2,000 Hours

A Stardew Valley player has discovered a new feature after more than 2,000 hours of playing the farming-sim, and it could very well be the final secret feature developer ConcernedApe has teased remains in the game undiscovered. It's safe to assume anyone who has dumped more than 2,000 hours into Stardew Valley is a mega fan of the game, And it's safe to assume in general the game's Reddit page is populated by big fans of the game as the farming sim is seven years old at this point. Yet nobody knew you can tuck your plushies into the bed.

Taking to the game's Reddit page, one fan relayed word of the feature and the fact they had no clue this existed, even after playing the game for more than 2,000 hours. The post quickly shot to the top of the game's Reddit page, with over 7,000 votes up and 140 comments, all of which echoed that they also had no clue you could do this.

"I just upgraded the house in my newest file so I was moving things around and tried to put the bear in the middle of the beds like I always do but I moved the wrong and he wound up in the bed and I was like !!!!!! If you just face the bed and place it, it should pop right in," said the OP of how they discovered the feature.

In the comments, fans have theorized this is the last remaining secret developer ConcernedApe has teased remains in the game in the past, but for now this has not been confirmed. Chances are someone else discovered this at some point, but whether it was ever made public information, we don't know.

Stardew Valley is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it is playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

"Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG," reads an official pitch of the game. "You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won't be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town's most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!"