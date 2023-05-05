Starfield Gets Official ESRB Rating Ahead of Xbox Event

Starfield has been officially rated by the ESRB ahead of its upcoming showcase in June. Starfield is one of the biggest games of 2023 as it marks Bethesda's return to big single-player RPGs for the first time since 2015. The developer went off to make Fallout 76 which led to mixed results and ever since, Starfield has been in development. After a series of delays, a Microsoft acquisition, and a pandemic, it seems like Starfield is about to see the light of day. We got our first glimpse of the game last year at an Xbox event and have been craving more ever since.

With a Starfield-centric event planned during Xbox's big summer showcase next month, the game has gotten an official rating from the ESRB. As one may expect, the game is rated M for mature and has attained that rating for "blood, violence, suggestive themes, strong language, and use of drugs." It appears there will be no sex in this game. Although sex has been a part of some Bethesda games, the developer has handled those romance sequences with a lot more grace and left it to the players' imagination typically. Other games get a bit more explicit and show all of the gory details, but it looks like Starfield will be avoiding relationships as a whole if this ESRB rating is anything to go off of. We don't have a full blown description of what content in the game led to this rating, but we'll likely get one closer to launch.

The ESRB rating is usually one of the final things done during a game's development. Typically, it is required that the game be content complete so that the ESRB can effectively rate all of the content appropriately without any surprises. With that said, it's likely Bethesda is going to spend the last several months polishing up the game and making sure it's in tip-top shape for release.

