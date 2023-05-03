Xbox Shares Update on Summer Showcase, Starfield Event

Xbox shared a few more details this week on the plans for its big summer event taking place next month on June 11th. We knew previously that the event would take place then since Xbox announced on socials that the event would air right before the Starfield showcase planned for the same day, though the invite to attend is a bit more formal now with Xbox sharing a blog post confirming times and more. In addition to the main event and the Starfield-focused one, there will also be an extended showcase afterwards featuring more in-depth info on the games presented.

The main Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 11th at 10 a.m. PT, Xbox said. For those who've been eager to se what Xbox has next given that Halo Infinite is still moving along, Redfall is out, and Starfield is on the horizon, Xbox says "this is the day gamers have been waiting for." Neither specifics nor any teasers were offered in terms of what games might be there, though we know games like Hellblade 2 are in the works alongside whatever other projects Bethesda might be working on, so those sorts of projects may be present there.

Right after this event concludes, we'll move straight into the Starfield Direct event where we'll see "tons of new gameplay" alongside developer interviews. We've seen brief Starfield updates in the past from Bethesda alongside snippets of gameplay, but this is the first real event that Xbox has set aside for the game in quite a while. The game will be out on September 6th, so this may be one of the best looks yet that we get before the game releases.

And lastly, there's the Xbox Games Showcase Extended that'll air a few days later on June 13th at 10 a.m. PT. If there's a game you were interested in during the showcase that you want to know more about, this'd be the place to get that info.

Any showcase like this one is already poised to be a big one for Xbox and it fans, but that's even more true with Redfall now out and Starfield coming up. Redfall and Starfield were two of Xbox's games showcased last year that were said to be out at some point in the first half of 2023, and Redfall is the only one that achieved that goal after Starfield was pushed back to September. Despite it delivering on Xbox's proposed timeline, Redfall has not impressed so far which has put the onus on Starfield even more.

Xbox's showcase will take place on June 11th, so we'll see then and at the Starfield event afterwards if what's coming has been worth the wait for Xbox fans.