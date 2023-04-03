Xbox Series X Starfield Controller Leaks Online

An alleged Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Starfield-themed controller has leaked online and is making the rounds. It's possible the images of the controller are fake, but it if they are, it's a very impressive fake. Unfortunately, while images of the controller have leaked, details like price and a release date have not, though it will presumably release alongside or near the game on September 6 and be priced simiarly to previous game-specific limited-edition Xbox controllers.

If you like white controllers, you're going to like the Starfield controller, which boasts a special design but seems to have the same shell as the standard Robot White controller. It's possible the shades are different though, as it's hard to make out the potential small differences via just the images.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself. Right now, it has not been taken down nor has it drawn any type of comment from Xbox or Bethesda. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, take the leak with a grain of salt.

Starfield is scheduled to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it launches, it will be available via a standard $69.99 purchase and via Xbox Game Pass. Below, you can read more about the upcoming space-faring RPG:

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."