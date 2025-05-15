New Starfield Sale Brings Price Below $20 For the First Time

A new sale for Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG Starfield has seen the game dip below $20 for the first time ever. At this point, Starfield has almost been out for two full years. As such, Bethesda has already discounted the game numerous times, not only on Xbox Series X and S, but also PC. Now, a new promotion for Starfield has begun that slashes the game’s price to a low that has never been seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new deal in question for Starfield comes from an unexpected place: the Verizon store. While the retailer is typically known for selling mobile phones and internet services, it also happens to sell a handful of video games. Starfield just happens to be one of those games and is now discounted all the way down to $17.50 on the storefront. This deal is only for physical copies of Starfield on Xbox Series X and S, but represents savings of 75% off of its normal $69.99 value.

It’s worth stressing that this deal for Starfield might not last long, so you’ll want to act quickly. Verizon is likely cutting the value of Starfield by such a steep amount so that it can clear out its remaining inventory of the game. Once it sells out, there’s a good chance that it won’t be back in stock in the future.

If you’d like to learn more about Starfield to see if it might be for you, you can check out one of the game’s trailers and its official synopsis from Bethesda below.

Starfield

Play video

About: “Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.”