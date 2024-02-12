Xbox Report Reveals First Exclusives Coming to PS5 and Switch

A new report has seemingly revealed the first Xbox exclusives that will be making the jump to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. For the past month, a number of rumors have been swirling that have claimed titles such as Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and many others will be coming to non-Xbox platforms in due time. Currently, Xbox itself hasn't confirmed any of these rumors, but the company is planning to share a new update on the matter later this week in the form of a podcast. Prior to that time, though, it looks like we might now have a better idea of what to anticipate from the event.

According to The Verge, the first two games that Xbox is expected to bring to new hardware include Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Hi-Fi Rush isn't much of a surprise in this case as there have been plenty of additional leaks that have supported the action game's release elsewhere. Pentiment, however, is a newly mentioned game for PS5 and Switch. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Pentiment was a much smaller exclusive for Xbox, which makes it logical for the game to be released elsewhere.

Further down the line, this report also states that Sea of Thieves is also planned to launch on different hardware later in 2024. As for other Xbox games, it's noted that those within Microsoft are still in the process of considering what else might be released for PlayStation 5 and Switch. As mentioned, Microsoft has notably been said to be looking at porting Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 at a time in 2024 or beyond. However, given the backlash that Xbox received in the wake of these rumors coming about, there's always a chance that Microsoft could opt to change course.

How do you feel about Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment being the first Xbox games to release for new platforms? And are you a fan of this new potential strategy by Xbox? Let me know your own thoughts on the matter either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.