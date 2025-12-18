Starfield Reportedly Getting a Cyberpunk-Level Comeback in 2026

Starfield is reportedly staging a major comeback in 2026. For nearly a decade, fans waited for Bethesda’s long-rumored and then long-awaited new sci-fi IP, Starfield. Studio director Todd Howard had the idea for this game for many years, but due to other projects and limitations with technology, he waited until the time was right to pounce on it. When the time came, he executed. It was billed as something like Skyrim in space, giving you what you love and expect from a Bethesda game, but with the ability of interstellar travel and so on. However, Starfield largely underwhelmed players and people bounced off of it fairly quickly.

It wasn’t some unwieldy disaster, of course. Starfield just didn’t meet the hype and ambition that fans had for it, nor did it feel like it was worth the incredibly extended wait. The game was limited in various areas, such as not being able to seamlessly fly in and out of planets without a loading screen, ground vehicles were added months after release, and overall, the game just lacked anything that pushed Bethesda forward in any kind of meaningful way. However, there have been rumblings that Bethesda has continued to tinker away on Starfield, and it seems like we may be getting a big comeback soon.

Rumors are flying around that content creators got a sneak peak at a new update coming to Starfield in 2026. According to a new report from Windows Central, Starfield will make space travel more seamless and make it less loading screen-heavy. It’s unclear if that means there are no loading screens at all, but it will at the very least, be improved, and Bethesda has reportedly made sweeping changes to its engine to allow for this. This will also help improve future games as well, not just Starfield.

There have been conflicting reports about the scale of the update, with some suggesting it could be like Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update, which radically overhauled the game. Others have suggested fans temper expectations. With that said, it’s still great to hear Bethesda is spending time supporting a game that has fallen off a bit in terms of player engagement. Whether this will enough to woo players remains to be seen, but it may lure in new ones. Starfield is also expected to get a PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 port alongside this update, which may boost interest in the game tremendously.

