Starfield Developer Confirms New DLC and Big Changes to Space Gameplay

Starfield will be getting more DLC and some sizable free updates that make big gameplay changes, according to a developer on the game. Bethesda Game Studios is responsible for some of the biggest western RPGs out there such as the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, but they also made a brand new franchise a few years ago with Starfield. The game was met with a mixed reception as fans had hoped for something more ambitious and matching the scale of something like No Man’s Sky, but it had some good ideas and wasn’t worth giving up on. Bethesda has continued to update Starfield with things like land vehicles, pleasing fans, but it still has a way to go.

Starfield‘s space travel was a real subject of debate when the game released. For starters, there were loading screens between entering and exiting planets. While not the end of the world, fans wanted that feeling of lift off to take to the stars or entering a planet’s atmosphere and being able to take in the surroundings before touching down. It was all a bit too scripted. Additionally, there was no way to actually fly to a planet yourself. You could fly forever and never actually reach a planet to land on it. To land, you had to select the planet in a menu and then load into it. None of this was ideal.

Starfield Still Has a Bright Future Ahead

With that said, Starfield is looking like it will be making a comeback in the near future. It was suggested before that Bethesda would make more Starfield DLC, but things have been awfully silent for some time. However, a new video with Bethesda’s Tim Lamb teases that there is still a lot to come for Starfield. The developer confirmed that there is indeed a new DLC, but also a big update to the game’s space gameplay.

“I think as it comes to Starfield, I’m really excited for players to see what we’ve been working on,” said Lamb. “We have some cool stuff coming including free updates and features players have been asking for, as well as a new DLC story. I can’t go into all of the details just yet, but I will say, part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding. We’re also adding some new game systems and a few smaller delights.”

Only time will tell if this satisfies not just Starfield fans, but also the people who weren’t so hot on the original game. It’s a game that managed to obtain a lot of players, but didn’t really retain them. However, maybe the tides could turn with a new update that radically improves the experience. Starfield is reportedly coming to PS5 and maybe even Nintendo Switch 2, so we may learn more about these updates closer to when those releases happen, though that’s not expected until sometime in 2026 at the moment.

