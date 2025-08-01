New Starfield Leak Suggests PS5 Version Is Further Away Than We Thought

Starfield has been one of the most requested games to be ported to PlayStation 5 since its release in 2023. Bethesda has been quiet on any news regarding a PS5 version. However, a new leak has shed some light on when fans can expect the game to bridge the console gap, and it’s bad news. This new leak suggests there is still some time to wait before Starfield is playable on PS5. That said, there is a silver lining for all players.

According to a new report, the Xbox exclusive Starfield is expected to release in 2026 for PlayStation 5. This is further out than previous leaks, with some believing Gamescom would share a release date not long after the event. Now, fans should prepare themselves for no Starfield news at Gamescom and a Spring 2026 release if this leak is to be believed.

However, while a 2026 release is disappointing, MP1st also suggests that Starfield’s second DLC will also release alongside the PS5 version. In addition to this, new quality of life features will be updated in an update to Xbox and PC, and will be included at launch for PS5. Starfield’s first DLC was received poorly, so many are hoping the second DLC will be a major improvement.

starfield’s shattered space dlc.

It remains to be seen if this leak is true. With all the leaks and rumors like this, fans should be skeptical and treat them with a grain of salt. Gamescom is only a few weeks away, and this will debunk at least one leak and possibly give more insight into when Starfield will release on PlayStation 5. Microsoft has been releasing new Xbox titles on PlayStation 5, but it seems Starfield will continue to remain an exclusive for now.

Do you think we’ll see Starfield at Gamescom, or will Bethesda reveal a 2026 release date at a later time? Share your thoughts in the comments below!