Starfield Officially Reveals Return of Adoring Fan from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

At today's Xbox Game Showcase, Microsoft and its partners gave us new and extended looks at several games, including Bethesda's Starfield. That game actually got its own sizeable gameplay deep dive, showing off all kinds of things space-faring players will be able to see when it launches on September 6. However, one of the smaller revelations stole the show for some fans of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. We've known for a bit that the Adoring Fan from Oblivion was going to make some type of appearance in Starfield, but today Bethesda confirmed that the man himself is going to be joining your crew through one of the traits you can equip at character creation.

Again, Bethesda hinted at this last year when they showed off traits in a video. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the "Hero Worshipped" trait which seemed to say the Adoring Fan was coming back in some way. Today, however, the developer surprised us all by giving us our first look at what the trait does. If you select it, a familiar, blonde-haired man will start to follow you around on your journey just like he did in Oblivion. The developers let fans know that he'll give you free gifts to help out, as long as you can put up with his "constant commentary."

Adoring fan is BACK pic.twitter.com/inm9SXWe3J — Bihemoth 🏳️‍🌈 (@BajamothBlast) June 11, 2023

Of course, that's not the only trait. We also saw one that lets you support your parents monetarily and with timely visits. Another lets you set your religion, which keeps certain characters from attacking you. The team also said that you can get rid of traits if you want, hinting that the way to get rid of the Adoring Fan and his trait is to murder him.

These traits should let players put their own spin on Starfield. The game will let players explore over 1,000 planets, so there's going to be a lot to see and do. With role-playing at the center, building a character that feels like your own is going to be important for most players. While the traits might not be game-changing, they should make everyone's playthrough feel unique. Though, it's hard to imagine anyone not letting our favorite blonde-headed menace follow them around when Starfield launches on September 6.