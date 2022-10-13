Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature From The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is going to be bringing back a fan-favorite feature that hasn't been seen since The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. While Bethesda Game Studios has likely made a greater name for itself in recent years with titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, Oblivion is a game that remains incredibly popular with longtime fans. Now, Starfield is going to look to include a gameplay feature that has gone on to become essentially a meme from Oblivion.

Unveiled in a new video for Starfield that Bethesda released this week, it was confirmed that players will be able to have an "Adoring Fan" follow them around wherever they might travel. For those unaware, Oblivion introduced a character that was simply known as the Adoring Fan that would follow the protagonist around the region of Cyrodiil after becoming the Grand Champion of the Arena. In Starfield, the inclusion of this groupie will come in the form of a character trait that players can select. Starfield's version of the Adoring Fan is said to also give players gifts, although it comes at the cost of them babbling endlessly during interactions.

Bethesda is bringing back the Adoring Fan in Starfield! 👀 pic.twitter.com/2tM88wjSdM — MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) October 12, 2022

What makes the inclusion of an Adoring Fan in Starfield even funnier is that this fan in question will seemingly be chasing you around the cosmos. While Oblivion took place within a certain region, Starfield will take place across a multitude of different planets that players can explore. The idea that this fan will travel across the far reaches of the galaxy in order to lavish praise upon your own character is quite hilarious to think about and should be fun to see implemented.

Currently, we still don't know when Starfield is going to launch exactly, but more details should be coming in the near future. For now, the game is broadly slated to drop in the first half of 2023 for Xbox Series X and PC.

