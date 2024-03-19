State of Survival Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

The heroes of State of Survival are getting some unexpected help in the form of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Developer FunPlus revealed this morning that a crossover event with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now live in the game, and features Nickelodeon's heroes in a half-shell arriving to battle the minions of Shredder. During the collaboration, all four heroes will be unlockable through Gacha Events, a Battlepass, and more. Players can also expect gameplay centered around the franchise. According to the crossover's official description, Shredder's forces have been enhanced by the virus that caused State of Survival's zombie outbreak.

"Empowered by the Mutagen, Shredder's enhanced army approaches the State of Survival, where the RA13 virus complements their abilities. Utilizing a trans-dimensional beam, Shredder begins his sinister plan. Unbeknownst to him, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles silently follow, joining the Settlement's heroes in navigating a zombie-filled urban maze. Together, they face the ultimate showdown against Shredder's quest for post-apocalyptic domination."

While the Foot Clan and Shredder seem to be the key enemies in the crossover, it appears that a pair of iconic villains will also appear: Rocksteady and Bebop. The two characters can be seen in the game's key art, so players should expect to encounter the bumbling duo in some capacity. Last but not least, the four turtle brothers will be accompanied by Master Splinter.

What is State of Survival?

For those that have never played it, State of Survival is a zombie themed video game that features a mix of survival and tower defense elements. The game debuted back in 2019, and has found a passionate following over the last few years. This crossover with the TMNT is not the first time that the game has featured characters and elements from other franchises; State of Survival hosted a similar crossover event last year, in which characters spanning the Resident Evil franchise appeared. Those characters included favorites like Chris Redfield, Lady Dimitrescu, Leon S. Kennedy, and Ada Wong. State of Survival, the game is currently available on Android, iOS, and PC.

TMNT Crossovers and Video Games

The crossover with State of Survival is just the latest collaboration to feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In just the last year, titles like Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, Minecraft, and Session: Skate Sim have all added content based on the TMNT franchise. For those that prefer full games that feature the characters, there are no less than three announced games on the way! Next month, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants will be heading to PC and consoles, marking the first time the title has been made available outside of arcades. There's also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed coming later this year, and it will take place in the same universe as the most recent movie. Last but not least, there's also an upcoming game based on The Last Ronin, though little information has been revealed about it thus far.

