Steam And Microsoft’s Next Consoles Both Hit Big Snags

The gaming market is in an interesting place, where blockbuster hits can still struggle to turn a profit while the industry at large remains one of the world’s most profitable forms of entertainment. The natural concern regarding profitability is especially prevalent in the console space, which has faced real challenges in the last decade with the continued rise in mobile gaming and a massive growth in PC gaming. Sony and Nintendo have largely dominated the field, while Microsoft has struggled to make an impression, even as Valve prepares to launch its own console hardware.

While all of them have faced challenges in the last year, the latter two quietly have higher bars to clear this year. Valve’s Steam Machine looks to reestablish the landscape in the console market, while Project Helix might be the best (and last) chance Xbox has to reassert itself as a major player. That’s what makes recent developments for both consoles all the more worrying, as they could blunt the upcoming launches due to mitigating factors.

The Steam Machine Might Be Delayed By A Year

Valve’s Steam Machine is set to upend the console space, but there’s a chance players won’t get their hands on it for another year. The Steam Machine has been in development for a while, with the home console set to expand PC gaming into the living room. Fans have been eager to get ahold of the console, especially after the hardware lineup revealed by Valve in 2025 suggested that the Steam Machine would launch in the first quarter of 2026. However, that prediction has since been changed somewhat, with a blog post by Valve even suggesting that the hardware may be delayed to 2027.

This coincides with the RAM supply shortages and rising prices for SSDs and GPUs amidst the AI boom and global instability. That blog post has been amended by Valve, with the company reemphasizing that they expect the Steam Machine to launch sometime in 2026. Still, a firm release date and price tag for the Steam Machine have yet to be revealed. While Valve’s confidence in their apparent launch plans means there is still a good chance that the device will reach the public sometime this year, it remains to be seen how the instability of the market will fully impact the launch.

Microsoft’s Xbox Successor Might Come With A Real Hefty Price Tag

Those same issues with the supply chain are also impacting the console market at large, with Sony and Nintendo also reportedly having to respond to the issues with potential price hikes. That’s a problem for both companies, but it could be an even harder issue for Microsoft to overcome. The Xbox has been facing some real challenges in recent years, with the brand suffering some serious setbacks as it struggles to stay competitive with the PlayStation 5 and Switch 2. The next Xbox, dubbed Project Helix, reportedly has the internal power to set itself apart from the competition, as well as a price tag to match.

The problem is that, according to recent reporting, the console/PC hybrid is going to cost between $999 and $1,200. While the idea of a console that’s more powerful than anything on the market can be enticing, that price tag is going to scare off plenty of players — and potentially prevent Project Helix from developing and growing the natural player base a console needs to survive. According to reporting tech journalist Moore’s Law is Dead, the problem lies in the sheer cost to produce the hardware, which is also complicated by the RAM shortage currently impacting the larger tech industry as a whole. This raises the stakes even higher for Microsoft Gaming’s new CEO Asha Sharma, with the Helix crucial to the future of the Xbox brand.