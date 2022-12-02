Steam Gets First December 2022 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Steam welcomed a couple of big releases this week like The Callisto Protocol, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Need for Speed Unbound, but ahead of those releases, the platform itself got an update. The first December 2022 update for Steam was released on December 2nd, and in terms of its contents, it consists of some pretty light changes mostly relegated to fix different issues with inputs, Big Picture Mode, and other parts of Steam.
But an update's an update, and this one's available now to download if you haven't automatically gotten it. Be sure to restart Steam for it to take effect before you start playing some of the week's new releases, and check out the patch notes for Steam's new update below:
General
- Fixed display of the Update News and other popup dialogs w/ GPU accelerated rendering disabled
- Fixed size of content in Update news dialog when running with Windows text scaling >100%
Steam Input
- Change the "add command" and "add subcommand" options to take you directly to the binding screen
- Fixed an issue introduced in a recent update to the old Big Picture configurator causing the names of new virtual menu bindings to be displayed incorrectly
- Fixed controllers being treated as Xbox One controllers by default when defining their layout
- Fixed the L3/R3 buttons not being detected for some third party PS3 controllers
- Added Left and Right Stick Deflection as an option for Gyro Activation Buttons. Stick deflection is no longer considered a part of "Touch" (Cap Sense) on SteamDeck.
- Fixed rumble for Switch Pro Controllers attached over USB
New Big Picture Mode
- Fixed display of the new Big Picture Mode window with w/ GPU accelerated rendering disabled
- Added confirmation dialogs for the power menu options to restart and shutdown your PC
- Fixed a case where switching Virtual Menus w/ an action set, layer, or modeshift could cause them to stop working in the new Big Picture Mode overlay
- Fixed crash when touching gift or new inventory item notification
- Fixed "show password" toggle to show/hide the password
- Fixed On Screen Keyboard no longer showing when requested by the game or Proton
- Fixed an issue where context menus would not properly highlight focused items
- Fixed crash when exiting a 1-on-1 voice chat
- Fixed an issue where notification toasts would fail to appear
Remote Play
- Fixed getting the wrong personalization (colors, etc.) for streaming PS4 controllers
- Fixed streaming Bluetooth controllers not turning off
Linux
- Fixed overlay causing crashes on some native games (Borderlands 2)