Steam Gets First December 2022 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Steam welcomed a couple of big releases this week like The Callisto Protocol, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Need for Speed Unbound, but ahead of those releases, the platform itself got an update. The first December 2022 update for Steam was released on December 2nd, and in terms of its contents, it consists of some pretty light changes mostly relegated to fix different issues with inputs, Big Picture Mode, and other parts of Steam.

But an update's an update, and this one's available now to download if you haven't automatically gotten it. Be sure to restart Steam for it to take effect before you start playing some of the week's new releases, and check out the patch notes for Steam's new update below:

General

Fixed display of the Update News and other popup dialogs w/ GPU accelerated rendering disabled

Fixed size of content in Update news dialog when running with Windows text scaling >100%

Steam Input

Change the "add command" and "add subcommand" options to take you directly to the binding screen

Fixed an issue introduced in a recent update to the old Big Picture configurator causing the names of new virtual menu bindings to be displayed incorrectly

Fixed controllers being treated as Xbox One controllers by default when defining their layout

Fixed the L3/R3 buttons not being detected for some third party PS3 controllers

Added Left and Right Stick Deflection as an option for Gyro Activation Buttons. Stick deflection is no longer considered a part of "Touch" (Cap Sense) on SteamDeck.

Fixed rumble for Switch Pro Controllers attached over USB

New Big Picture Mode

Fixed display of the new Big Picture Mode window with w/ GPU accelerated rendering disabled

Added confirmation dialogs for the power menu options to restart and shutdown your PC

Fixed a case where switching Virtual Menus w/ an action set, layer, or modeshift could cause them to stop working in the new Big Picture Mode overlay

Fixed crash when touching gift or new inventory item notification

Fixed "show password" toggle to show/hide the password

Fixed On Screen Keyboard no longer showing when requested by the game or Proton

Fixed an issue where context menus would not properly highlight focused items

Fixed crash when exiting a 1-on-1 voice chat

Fixed an issue where notification toasts would fail to appear

Remote Play

Fixed getting the wrong personalization (colors, etc.) for streaming PS4 controllers

Fixed streaming Bluetooth controllers not turning off

Linux