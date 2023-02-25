Steam Users Rewarded With 23 Freebies

Steam users are being rewarded with 23 freebies for performing a simple task. The freebies in question won't be for everyone or even most people, but if you don't like the free items, you can sell them. Over on Twitter, master of sales and deals, Wario64, relays word that 23 different Steam items -- including various avatars and backgrounds -- from Wargaming are currently free. All you need to do is watch 15 minutes of a very specific broadcast. Of course, you don't actually have to watch it, just start it and then let it run. Or you can watch every second of the required 15 minutes. The choice is -- thankfully -- yours.

If you don't like any of Wargaming's products, you're probably not going to want any of the freebies. However, if you don't, you can sell them for some quick and easy change. It won't be much money, but thanks to various Steam deals and sales you don't need much money to play a variety of games, including some all-time classics. For example, Valve regularly makes its own games and series -- Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, and more -- all $0.99 or cheaper.

For those that don't know: Wargaming is a Belarusian-based company formed all the way back in 1998, which is fairly old by video game industry standards. However, why it originated in Belarus, it now operates out of Cyprus, with 16 offices worldwide. It's best known for the likes of World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes. In other words, it's best known in the free-to-play space, though that is in the modern era.

