Steam Makes Acclaimed Shooter 100% Free to Own

An acclaimed shooter on Steam is now completely free to purchase and own in perpetuity. Currently, Valve is in the midst of holding its annual "Spring Sale" on Steam which had led to discounts on thousands of different titles on the platform. And while many Steam users might be looking to take advantage of these markdowns on recent releases, an entry in 2K's Borderlands series is also now being handed out for nothing at all.

Available until March 23rd, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is now free to obtain on Steam. Originally released as DLC for Borderlands 2, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep has since been spun off as its own individual shooter campaign that PC players can check out. Typically available for $10, this offer for Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep doesn't make for drastic savings, but nonetheless, it's a deal that shouldn't be glossed over because, well, it's free.

When it was first released all the way back in 2013, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep was well-received by both critics and fans. Currently, the expansion boasts an impressive 86/100 score on Metacritic and features a user rating in the same neighborhood. Assault on Dragon Keep went on to be so popular, in fact, that Gearbox eventually opted to give Tiny Tina her own game with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which launched back in 2022. Currently, Wonderlands happens to also be discounted on Steam and is now 50% off from its usual price.

"Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot!" says the game's official description. "The Queen's been captured and her kingdom is in peril; only you and your friends have any chance of restoring peace to this eccentric, enchanted land. Blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts, and fearsome fortresses, but beware—your journey can change in an instant on account of Tina's gleefully chaotic whims. Dive into this epic tabletop romp and get ready for the fantasy fight of your life!"