One of 2025’s Biggest Steam Games Gets Steam Deck Verified Before Release

One of the big Steam games of 2025 has been verified for Steam Deck by Valve a whole month before its release. This means it will be fully compatible with the Steam Deck the moment it launches, unlike many major releases on Steam which don’t get verified until after release. That said, the Steam game in question is also in development for Nintendo Switch, so it’s already been made with portability in mind, which no doubt made adding Steam Deck compatibility easier.

The Steam game in question is releasing in February, a busy month for Steam users. In February alone there is Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection. If this wasn’t enough of a time sink, the ultimate time sink of 2025 is also coming out: Civilization VII.

When Civilization VII hits on February, PC gamers won’t need to destroy their back at 2 a.m. in a computer chair in a perpetual pattern of “one more turn.” Rather, they can avoid sleep from the comfort of their bed because the highly anticipated strategy game is the aforementioned game that has been verified for Steam Deck.

“In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire,” reads an official description of Civilization VII. “Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer.** Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.”

Finer details on how the game runs on Steam Deck, or what changes have been made to make it work on Steam Deck, have not been divulged by developer Firaxis Games nor publisher 2K. Whether this information will be provided before launch, remains to be seen. Considering launch is only a month away, if this information was going to be shared, it probably would have been shared alongside today’s announcement. This is just speculation though.

