Steam Demo Cracks Top 10 Most Played List Before the Game's Release

The top 10 of Steam's list of Most Played Games can be pretty tough to crack, and when a game makes the list, it's a major deal. There are some games that are basically always there, and they're usually joined by the occasional massive game release. However, a free demo for Dark and Darker was released during Steam Next Fest, and has quickly attracted a lot of players. The game is currently sitting in the 8th place spot, having hit a peak of 106,345 players today, and has 99,102 players as of this writing. That's pretty incredible!

While this might be shocking to those unfamiliar with Dark and Darker, those that have been following the game over the last few months probably aren't too surprised. After all, a third alpha playtest of the game back in December also drew massive crowds. That bodes quite well for the game when it actually gets a full release, but Steam users will have to take what they can get until then!

What is Dark and Darker?

For those unfamiliar with Dark and Darker, the game is an action-RPG played from a first-person perspective. The game's Steam page refers to it as "an unforgiving hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure." Squads of three-players take on classic fantasy roles, such as barbarians, bards, and rangers. As these squads attempt to find treasure in dark dungeons, escape is a difficult task, thanks to both the monsters found within, and other players, as well. That dynamic gives the game a very steep difficulty, and it won't be for everyone. However, it does seem to be for an awful lot of people!

When is it actually releasing?

Unfortunately, developer Ironmace has not announced an actual release date for Dark and Darker just yet, so fans are going to have to settle for demos and playtests, for the time being. The title is planned for this year though, so hopefully the game will get a full release somewhere in the near future!

Are you happy to see Dark and Darker doing so well? Have you checked out the demo yet?