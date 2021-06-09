Steam Game From 2020 Free to Download for Less Than 24 Hours

✖

All Steam users -- courtesy of Steel Sky Productions -- can currently download a game for free, but not for much longer. Right now, as in the moment of publishing, every single Steam user can download Warhammer Underworlds: Online for free, no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever. You can play it every day for the rest of your life or you can never boot it up a single time. The choice is yours because it's yours to keep. This isn't a free trial or a free demo. That said, the offer is only live until tomorrow, June 10, or, more specifically, until 1:00 p.m. EST.

On Steam, the game boasts a "Mixed" User Review Score, with only 65 percent of reviewers reviewing the game positively across exactly 1,200 reviews. In other words, many have played the game, but not everyone has enjoyed their time with the strategy title.

"Warhammer Underworlds: Online is a digital adaptation of the explosive, high-stakes, turn-based strategy tabletop game from Games Workshop that pits mighty warbands from the Age of Sigmar universe against one another in an eternal player versus player battle for Glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Choose a warband, build your decks, and carve a path to victory using dice-and-card mechanics that offer boundless strategic depth."

Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the game -- which released on April 21, 2020 and normally costs $10 -- only has one critical review that awarded the game an 8 out of 10, which is solid, but let down by the 5.0 User Review score right next to it.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.