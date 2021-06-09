Huge Super Smash Bros. Ultimate E3 2021 Surprise Possibly Spoiled Early

✖

Wait, did Nintendo just accidentally leak the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character and spoil a big E3 2021 surprise in the process? Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct is right around the corner, and right now Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have no clue what to expect. However, according to new speculation making the rounds, Nintendo may be preparing to reveal the game's next DLC character, and that DLC character may be the protagonist of DOOM, also known as, the Doomslayer.

The speculation erupted this week after a Twitter user relayed word that a video of theirs featuring a DOOM Eternal TV ad was claimed not by Bethesda or Xbox, but Nintendo. Now, this would be super strange if the video didn't feature Super Smash Bros. Ultimate song Lifelight playing over it. This muddies the waters a bit. And of course, what also muddies the water is the source itself, which doesn't have a track record of reliability to point towards.

I’m not one to wear a TinFoil hat.

I also hate Smash Speculation.

The video I posted was the

Doom Eternal TV Ad with LifeLight over it. Now I’ve posted this before and nothing has happened but...#E32021 pic.twitter.com/njWamXZJ9J — Josh (@XonKeD) June 7, 2021

That said, the tinfoil hat speculation doesn't end here. What makes the situation strange is the fact that other videos contain Lifelight playing over just the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo have not been pulled, despite attracting more attention.

I think this concludes the experiment. https://t.co/oUIU3S81fQ — BiFlashboy 💗💜💙 (@iFlashboy_) June 7, 2021

So, what's going on here? Well, there are a few possibilities. If you take everything here at face value, it suggests something is happening between DOOM and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is probably the least likely possibility. It's also possible there are some shenanigans at play. Lastly, all of this could be legit, but the implications may not be what is immediately suggested. Twitter copyrights can be pretty random.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this or attempted to squash the speculation in any way. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.