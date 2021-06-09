Valheim Update Surprises Players With New Content

✖

A new Valheim update is live on PC and Steam with a surprise or two. Alongside releasing the update -- Update 0.154.1 -- developer Iron Gate AB has revealed the patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. According to the developer, the update is mostly a "fixer-upper," however it technically features new content as well.

Recently, the developer discovered that some main random events were not triggering. This has been fixed, which means two new events are now in the game: “You are being hunted…” and “The horde is attacking."

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Steam:

Fixed issue where capes sometimes formed strange bumps on the back after jumping

Close build gui with ESC selection fix

Fuling army event trigger fixed

Wolf hunt event trigger fixed

Troll ground slam can now be blocked

Longship repair & build sound fixes

Wolfcape durability fix

Respawning resources timer fix (Berries and flint should now correctly respawn)

Serpents no longer flee when low on health

Fixed issue with ship containers not closing properly in some situations

Raise terrain is more smooth & less pointy

Fixed water particles & water-surface clipping issues inside boats

Better fermenter feedback when it’s exposed

Tweaked some sound assets to use less RAM

Covered rocks should no longer look wet during rain

Valheim is available on PC via Steam for $20. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of console ports of the game.

