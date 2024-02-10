Steam Users Have 24 Hours to Download Game for Free

Steam users have 24 hours to download a game for free. If downloaded before Feb 11 at 1:00 PM EST, the game is yours to keep, but you have to cash in on the offer within this window. After this, the Steam game will revert back to its normal price. For Steam Deck users interested, unfortunately, we have no idea if the game is playable on Steam Deck. There is no Steam Deck information contained within the game's Steam page. This doesn't necessarily mean it doesn't run on Steam Deck, but it does mean it has not been "Verified" by Valve.

As for the game, it is a 2020 release from developer Terror Dog Studio, who also published the game. More specifically, the game is a top-down co-op zombie shooter called Ultimate Zombie Defense. And apparently it is pretty decent, as the game has a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, thanks to 86 percent of 1,661 user reviews being positive.

There is a chance you may already own this game because it has been free before, not via Steam directly, but via Fanatical. Whatever the case, if you are now picking the game up because it is once again free, here's what you need to know:

"Ultimate Zombie Defense is a top-down co-op survival horror game set in the suburbs of a once quiet city, in the heart of continental Europe," reads the game's official description on Steam. "The city and the surrounding 250km landmass have been sealed off in an attempt to curtail the outbreak, although sadly all attempts have failed, until now. You and your friends are elite members of the military dropped into this plagued location and have only one mission: Locate and destroy the source of the infection. Well, what are you waiting for? Get to it, Soldier!"

"Fun little game. Online works very well and it is quick to get into games. Good entertainment for a few hours," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "The game is quite engaging, has good controls and is perfect for spending time with the family while killing zombies," adds another user review on Steam.

