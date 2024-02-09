Steam Deal Gets You Popular AAA Game for Just $2.69

A new Steam deal nets Steam users a popular, AAA game for just $2.69. Normally, the asking price on Steam for the game in question is $29.99, so this represents a savings of 91 percent. That said, the deal is available only for a limited time, and as long as supplies last, as it comes not via Steam itself, but authorized third-party seller, Fanatical.

More specifically, right now Fanatical has discount Bethesda and Arkane Studios' Prey to only a few dollars. This is great for not only for Steam users, but Steam Deck users as well. Why? Well, the game has been "Verified" for Steam Deck, which means Steam Deck maker Valve has checked this version of the game and can ensure it runs as it should on the handheld machine.

If you are unfamiliar with the game, it was released on May 5, 2017 by Arkane Austin, the team that would go on to release Redfall last year. Unlike Redfall, Prey is a good game. In fact, it is a great game. Upon release, the game garnered an 84 on Metacritic, but unfortunately it did not -- seemingly -- sell very well. And thus it has never gotten a follow-up, and it looks like it won't. As for how it relates to the original Prey released in 2006, it doesn't, not in any meaningful way at least.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. "You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands."

