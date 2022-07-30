Steam Gives Away Game With VR Version for Free

Steam is giving away what is essentially two games for no extra cost, it's literally free video games. Steam has a reputation for being one of the best places to play games on PC, largely thanks to its amazing storefront. Not only is it filled with thousands of amazing games, but the store does a pretty good job of discounting them and fairly pricing some of the best games out there. While there are some games that are arguably a bit overpriced (like Call of Duty games from many, many years ago still being $59.99), it's a solid store that is constantly giving its users a great deal. It's been made even better by the release of the Steam Deck, which allows gamers to take their Steam library on the go via a Nintendo Switch-like device.

For those who use Steam, you can get the game Republique and and its VR version for free! The game is also being given away on the Oculus store for Rift and Quest users. It's believed that the games are being made free for the 10th anniversary of the developer, Camouflaj. The game was originally a mobile title, but was ported to other platforms such as PC and VR over time. The game received mostly decent reviews, with its episodic releases on iOS receiving mid to high 70s on Metacritic. The developer was also entrusted by Marvel and Sony to make Iron Man VR for the PlayStation VR, a game that was used as a showcase for Sony's VR headset and has since been bundled in with many versions of the headset.

Republique and its VR version seem to be free on Steam as well



Republique https://t.co/zOBNIZlEs0



Republique VR https://t.co/HjemtLzlBF



Looks like it's free in celebration of the dev's 10 year anniversary pic.twitter.com/M4iQbmppTt — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 29, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear what the developer's next game is, but it's believed that they'll be working on more VR titles. Regardless, it's hard to turn down free games. Even if you don't want to play it right now, you never know when you might get bored and want to try something new, so it's worth adding to the library!

Are you going to try out Republique? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.