Free RPG Is Shutting Down on Steam and Being Permantly Removed This Week 1 Year After Release

A free RPG is shutting down on Steam and being permanently removed from sale in the process. The shutdown comes only one year after the game’s release on January 21, 2025, though it isn’t entirely surprising when you consider the active player count for the game in question. Until March 12, the game can still be enjoyed by those who have it downloaded or those looking to check it out before it is gone, but after this date, it will be gone forever.

More specifically, Kabam Games and Netmarble’s free-to-play dark fantasy RPG, inspired by the perilous journeys of King Arthur, King Arthur: Legends Rise, is shutting down on March 12. And as an online-only game, once its servers go offline, the game will be completely unplayable. A reason for the shutdown has not been detailed, but the pair did note in an official announcement that supporting the game is no longer feasible.

Official Statement on the RPG’s Shutdown

“We extend our sincere apologies for having to deliver this sudden and regrettable news to all our users and the community,” reads an official statement on the shutdown. “The unwavering interest and support you have shown have been fundamental in sustaining the service until now. However, after extensive internal consideration and discussion, we have arrived at the difficult decision that it is no longer feasible to provide continuous service. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who joined us on this legendary journey in Britain.”

Free-to-Play RPG Released in 2025

King Arthur: Legends Rise was only released on Steam last year, so this is a quick shelf life for the game, but it is increasingly common to see failed online games shut down very quickly, mostly because there are more failed online games now than ever before.

To this end, King Arthur: Legends Rise has a “Mixed” user review score on Steam, the result of only a 61% approval rating after 777 user reviews. More damning than this is the fact that its peak concurrent player count over the last 24 hours is only 65. This isn’t great in really any context, but it is made even worse by the fact that the game is free-to-play, which means it has no barrier to entry and only makes money on the back-end of these downloads, assuming it even resonates with the player that much in the first place.

