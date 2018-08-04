Steam Holds Special Free-to-Play Weekend for Evo 2018

Steam is holding a special free-to-play weekend right now in honor of the Evolution Championship Series 2018 that lets PC players play several fighting games at no cost.

Evo 2018 is currently underway with fighting game competitors, developers, and publishers coming together to play some of the hottest fighting games and preview some of the upcoming titles like Kill la Kill the Game: IF. While competitors take part in Tekken and Street Fighter competitions, players at home can play them for free on Steam, but only for a weekend.

Valve shared a new Steam sale page that contains six different games that are all discounted until August 5, the same timeframe that you can play them for free. While not every game on sale is free-to-play, you can see the ones that are free below along with their discounted prices and descriptions.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

The first game that’s free until August 5 is BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, a game that unites characters from various franchises and should appease the anime crowd. It’s got more than one edition with each of them on sale, the base version now 10 percent off at just $44.99 while the game’s free for the weekend.

“An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus’ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.”

Street Fighter V

A staple in fighting conventions and competitions like Evo 2018, Street Fighter is making an appearance there and on players’ PCs with Street Fighter V being free-to-play and only $9.99 if you choose to buy it. If you’ve played the other Street Fighter games, you’ll have an idea of what to expect, and the game’s Steam page offers more insight into what’s new in this game.

“Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options.

“Earn Fight Money in Ranked Matches, play for fun in Casual Matches or invite friends into a Battle Lounge and see who comes out on top! PlayStation 4 and Steam players can also play against each other thanks to cross-play compatibility!

“This version of Street Fighter V displays the ‘Arcade Edition’ title screen and includes Arcade Mode, Team Battle Mode and the online-enabled Extra Battle Mode, where you can earn rewards, XP and Fight Money! Fight Money can be used to purchase additional characters, costumes, stages and more!”

Tekken 7

Just like Street Fighter, Tekken is similarly a staple in terms of fighting games. Tekken 7 is free-to-play during the weekend and is also being offered at a serious discount with the game only $19.99, a 60 percent discount.

“Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

“Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.”

Absolver

You won’t find this one through Valve’s landing page for Steam’s weekend special, but Absolver is also free-to-play for the weekend. Featuring a cast of masked fighters and some gameplay steeped in martial arts fights, Absolver is only $14.99 for the weekend.

“In the ruins of the fallen Adal Empire, you awaken with a mysterious mask on your face, and faint recollections of an esoteric ceremony. Freeing you from hunger, thirst, and even death, the mask is the creation of the Guides, the rulers of these lands, who have placed you here to determine whether you are worthy of becoming part of the elite corps of Absolvers. As you wander these forsaken lands, encountering other Prospects like you, you will learn new combat styles, acquire weapons, gear and armor, and build a team of warriors with whom to fight side by side in Arenas of combat.”