Steam's New Top Seller Is 2023's Biggest Surprise So Far

There's a new top seller on Steam and it's a video game you've likely never heard of. Unfortunately, the game in question does not support the Steam Deck, but despite this it's still currently outselling Starfield pre-orders, Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the Steam Deck itself, and other top-selling PC games on the Valve platform. The new hit game is called BattleBit Remastered, "a low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS" that should scratch the Battlefield itch that Battlefield 2042 was unable to scratch for gamers.

The Steam game has only been out for two days, and it had minimal pre-release hype, but that hasn't stopped it from quickly becoming one of the most popular games in the world right now. How long this success will last, remains to be seen. Right now, the game is in Steam Early Access, runs at $14.99, and boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating. More specifically, 88 percent of 5,214 user reviews rate the game positively.

Developed by a three-man team consisting of "SgtOkiDoki, "Vilaskis," and "TheLiquidHorse," BattleBit is, as noted, a low-poly massive multiplayer online first-person shooter. It features destructible environments, proximity-based voice chat, and support for 254 players per server.

"BattleBit is a low-poly Battlefield clone that is actually much better than the latest Battlefield games from DICE," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "You might think this is a joke when the game looks like Roblox but if you can get over that fact, you are getting a very enjoyable game with a lot of content and some amazing features."

While BattleBit has seemingly come out of nowhere for many, it's actually been in development for over seven years, which explains how three developers were able to create the game, which looks poised to be one of 2023's most popular PC games.

At the moment of publishing, there is no word of when the game will come out of Steam Early Access or any word of when the game could release on other platforms. If it sustains its success, then ports of the game seem inevitable, though they may have to come from another team.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.. Will you be checking this game out and adding it to your Steam library alongside everyone else on Steam?