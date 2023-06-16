New Steam Game Free to Download for Very Limited Time

Steam users can download a new game for free, but only for a limited time. The deal comes the way of Fanatical, which is once again giving Steam users a free code for a game for simply signing up to their email newsletter, which costs nothing. And for what it is worth, you can unsubscribe from the newsletter whenever you'd like. That said, the offer is set to expire soon and may have expired by the time you're reading this. If it hasn't you can nab a free Steam code for Alchemy Garden.

On Steam, the slice-of-life game from Mad Sushi Games normally runs at $12.99 and is fairly new, only having been released in December 2022. On Steam, the game boasts a "Mostly Positive" user review rating, with 74 percent of 379 user reviews recommending the game. That said, it being free has seemingly inflated these numbers at least a little bit.

"Craft magic potions and sell them in your own alchemy shop! Explore the world and harvest plants to discover new recipes," reads an official description for the game. "Take care of your own garden of alchemy and decorate the shop as you like in this life sim game! Run your own alchemy shop and sell plants, potions and minerals. The price of your goods will vary depending on the state of your shop, the variety and the satisfaction of your customers. Sometimes your customers will want to haggle over the price! Take care of your plants and decorate your garden by placing fences, lights, fountains and much more furniture! You can also buy the adjacent land to expand your custom environment! Go outside in search of new plants and minerals for your experiments, you will find different plants in each season of the year! Oh, and don't forget to pay a visit to Rosewood Ville, where you can accept commissions from its villagers, buy all kinds of tools, seeds or clothes!"

Unfortunately, it's unclear if the game supports the Steam Deck. Its Steam listing makes no mention of the Steam Deck. This probably means it simply does not support the Steam Deck, but it's unclear why it wouldn't just say "Unplayable" if that was the case.