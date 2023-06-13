Steam Sale Gives You $108.94 Worth of Games for $7.99

A new Steam deal gives you six games that total $108.94 in value for just $7.99, assuming you would pay the maximum price for each game included. Whatever the case, if you're interested in gobbling up six games for roughly $1.20 a pop, you will need to buy the whole $7.99 bundle, as the games are not available at this rate individually. As for the bundle, it's called "Fight Shoot Survive" and comes the way of Fanatical, a verified and reputable third-party seller that buys Steam codes in bulk at discount and often gives away said codes at dirt cheap prices via promotional sales and bundles like this one.

The catch is that this bundle is only available at this price for a limited time. There's no deadline listed, but it's noted the deal is only available as supplies last, so it's possible by the time you're reading this, the promotion has ended.

Below, you can read more about each game included and check out a trailer for each game included as well. As the Fanatical listing notes, four of the six games are playable on Steam Deck.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute: "Fight as a mighty Valkyrie to repel the forces of the underworld from invading the world of Asgard. In BPM, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music. Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera. BPM is inspired by retro shooters of the 90's. It is fast, frenetic and rhythmical."

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition: "Welcome to the zombie apocalypse experience of a lifetime – more beautiful than ever. Caught in an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survive!"

Golden Light: "Welcome to the Meat Zone. Prop Hunt where PROPS HUNT YOU. Also it's a horror roguelike! Golden Light is a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere. Descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one."

Hands of Necromancy: "Hands of Necromancy is a Dark Fantasy First Person Shooter and metroidvania game, similar to Heretic, made with the GZDoom engine. Find your weapons, fight evil forces, use the special abilities of special transformations to find your path! Show how powerful you are as a Necromancer!"

The Citadel: "The Citadel is a brutal first person shooter, and a love letter to classic games such as Marathon, Doom and Wolfenstein 3d. Descend into the depths of a dark citadel, and fight through 6 Episodes and 30 levels of action packed with 6 challenging bosses. Go forth, Martyr."

Survive the Nights: "Survive the Nights is a unique FPS survival game focusing on teamwork, fortification, creativity & strategy. Secure a structure or roam free, the choice is yours. Gameplay focuses on realistic survival, post zombie infestation. Prepare during the day for nightfall. How many nights will you survive?"