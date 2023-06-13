The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Steam Deck Support in New Update

Naughty Dog has today pushed out a massive new update for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC that brings Steam Deck support to the game. Since arriving on PC just a few months back, Naughty Dog has continued to release sizable patches for The Last of Us on a routine basis to improve the game's quality, which left something to be desired at launch. Now, perhaps the biggest post-release update so far has come about and has made a handful of overhauls.

As mentioned, the most notable thing that this patch for The Last of Us Part 1 does is make the game natively compatible with Valve's Steam Deck platform. This is something that fans have been requesting in droves since launch, so to see it finally being implemented is a net positive. Outside of this new feature, Naughty Dog has also changed how shaders work within TLOU Part 1. It's also made fixes to a number of other problems that have cropped up across various platforms that the game is available on.

You can find the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update attached down below.

Shader Rebuild

Optimizations to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game

Overall improvements to texture and environment loading

Improved shader compilations times

Fixed a crash that could occur after changing custom controller settings

Fixed a crash that could occur in Photo Mode when saving images in 4K

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on Ultra graphics preset with DLSS enabled

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a mouse with a high DPI

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Options > Graphics

Fixed multiple crashes affecting players with Intel GPUs

Fixed an issue where players could lose the ability to aim or shoot immediately after exiting menus

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight tutorial would not leave the screen if ignored

Fixed an issue where exiting Photo Mode could cause the player to throw an equipped item

Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations

Addressed issues where screen tearing could still occur with V-Sync enabled

Fixed an audio issue that could occur when using a USB audio device alongside Spatial Audio Plug-Ins

Added support for players using third-party audio drivers

Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets) in-game would not save

Fixed an issue where the Speedrun timer could roll back after a crash or when quitting to desktop

Fixed an issue where scrollable menu descriptions could not be navigated with a mouse scroll wheel

Updated the QTE button UI to correctly display when using Xbox controllers

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

GPU Performance HUD more accurately displays usage when launched, CPU Performance HUD now more accurate

Corrected an issue where the Aiming Mirror settings did not affect motion sensor aiming

Fixed an issue where settings would not Reset to Defaults if players had any of the menu drop downs still open

Fixed an issue so that scrolling in Photo Mode does not affect the in-game camera

Fixed an issue where the game could reset a user's Monitor setting when launching the game

Fixed an issue where the shader loading could be shown as complete before it actually was

Fixed an issue with Corsair and Logitech device LEDs turning off on start-up

Display settings are now saved per device and not shared through cloud saves

[The Suburbs] Fixed a crash that could occur in the sniper fight

[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where Sam would appear wet during a cinematic in a dry area

Added a new Very Low graphics preset (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets)

Added a new AI Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)

Added a new Dynamic Lights Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)

AMD

Fixed an issue where the game could crash while shaders were building on AMD hardware

Fixed an issue where FPS could be impacted while enabling the GPU Usage monitor (Options > HUD > GPU Usage)

Epic Games Store

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting to the main menu

Fixed an issue where vibrations did not work for some players

Steam

Fixed a crash affecting players missing a Steam user folder

Steam Deck